The TopSpin 2K25 Roster features over 24 playable Tennis Legends, Rising Stars, and more. After a decade-plus long absence, 2K's beloved Tennis series returns to console and PC this April. Overall, the game brings an updated Tennis experience featuring real players, updated gameplay, and improved visuals. Without further ado, let's take a look at who's making the game so far.
TopSpin 2K25 Roster – All Confirmed Players, Legends, and Rising Stars So Far
The TopSpin 2K25 roster comes with over 24 playable pros at launch, including:
- Serena Williams
- Roger Federer
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Iga Swiatek
- Frances Tiafoe
- Andre Agassi
- Emma Raducanu
- Coco Gauff
- Andre Agassi
- Steffi Graf
Additionally, TopSpin 2K25 offers players the chance to create their own MyPLAYER along with a MyCAREER mode. Overall, you'll be able to undergo an entire career with your new player, and take on real pros throughout your career. However, the game still offers you the ability to play as real players.
Overall, we plan to update the list over time as we discover more players via gameplay videos and trailers. Furthermore, the following venues have been confirmed in TopSpin 2K25 as well:
- Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, USA
- Centre Court in London, UK
- Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France
- Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, USA
- Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia
We'll know more about Topspin 2K25's roster as we approach the release date in April. In the meanwhile, fans can check out the Announcement trailer. However, if you can't wait, TopSpin 2K25 releases even earlier for those who pre-order the Deluxe or Grand Slam Edition.
Additionally, it is worth noting that several confirmed players also grace the different covers of the game. Firstly, Serena Williams and Roger Federer graced the game's Standard, Cross-Gen and Grand Slam Edition covers. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek and Frances Tiafoe grace the game's Deluxe Edition cover. Regardless, all versions offer the base TopSpin 2K25 experience.
Lastly, we look forward to seeing who else makes the final cut. Furthermore, we wonder if the developer plans to add more players over time via DLC or free content update. Only time will tell.
For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more weekly gaming content.