A new Topspin 2K25 Centre Court report was served out today, giving details on the game modes we can expect to see in the game. The beloved TopSpin series from 2K makes its return after a decade-plus long hiatus. The developer's have already revealed a lot of info, like the cover athletes, special editions, and more. Now, we have more details on the different game modes, thanks to the latest Centre Court Report!
All TopSpin 2K25 Game Modes
The Confirmed game modes for TopSpin 2K25 include:
- MyCAREER
- Exhibition
- Exhibition (Online) – Crossplay Supported
- 2K Tour (Online)
- World Tour (Online)
- TopSpin Academy
Firstly, TopSpin Academy introduces TopSpin 2K25 players, new and old, to the series' latest installment. Learn from Tennis Legend John McEnroe as you advance through tutorials on how to become a better tennis player. Most sports games usually include a tutorial mode. However, we appreciate the added touch of learning from one of the best to do it.
Overall, TopSpin Academy offers three lessons of varying difficulties:
- Basic Lessons
- Advanced Lessons
- PlayStyle Lessons
From the Centre Court Report, it seems TopSpin 2K25 offers 31 total challenges across the three lessons. However, this number could be subject to change.
If you just want to play a regular match, try Exhibition Mode. Whether you play Singles or Doubles (online or offline), Exhibition offers the quickest way to get out into the court. So if you just want to test your skill against a friend or the AI, or just learn the game's mechanics, Exhibition offers a great way to do both. In Exhibition, you simply need to select your match type, player, venue and conditions.
Moving on, 2K Tour allows players to take their skills online and play against others. Choose one of the various pros in the game and compete against others online. Furthermore, the game offers daily objectives to earn points and climb the leaderboards. This mode is nice for players who want to like playing online, but don't want to use their MyPLAYER, and instead, a character in the main-game roster.
Additionally, it wouldn't be a 2K Sports game without the inclusion of MyPLAYER and MyCAREER. Create your own Male or Female Tennis player and take on their respective tours. Compete in various competitions and tournaments in pursuit of the #1 World Ranking.
Furthermore, you'll get the chance to customize your MyPLAYER just like in other 2K sports games. This includes attire, hair, skin tone, prosthetics, and much more. Manage both your looks and your career when you try to win it all in MyCAREER.
MyCAREER, like any other 2K sports game, follows your player's journey to become the best in the world. Compete in Tournaments like Grand Slam and defeat the competition to make history.
Lastly, World Tour takes your very own MyPLAYER and takes them to the ultimate test. Overall, win online matches against others to earn Tournament Points, climb the leaderboard, and earn XP and VC. Use your XP to improve your MyPLAYER's attributes, while VC can redistribute them. Furthermore, VC can be used to hire coaches, purchase fittings, animations, and much more to help you create the player you want.
Overall, that includes all Game Modes for TopSpin 2K25. Feel free to check out some of the other aspects of gameplay, like the environments and controls. Furthermore, take a gander at the game's confirmed roster so far. We look forward to TopSpin's return later this month.
For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.