Knowing how to serve an Ace in TopSpin 2K25 will help you score points without even giving your opposition a chance to respond. For newcomers to either Tennis or TopSpin, an ace is when you serve the ball quickly and accurately enough to prevent your opponent from even being able to reach the ball. Overall, serving an Ace isn't easy, and constantly trying to do it might hurt you more than it will help. Therefore, we created a guide on how to serve aces in TopSpin to give you the upper hand.
How Do You Serve An Ace In TopSpin 2K25?
To serve an Ace in TopSpin 2K25, players must perform an advanced serve using both the left and right analog sticks (console). Here's how it works:
- Pulling the right analog stick down, the player charges up their shot. Then, they lift the right analog stick up when the line reaches onto or as close to the green bar as possible.
- While focusing on power, the player must also use the left analog stick to aim their shot. The player should try to aim their shot towards the edges of the court as closely as possible.
Successfully performing a good or advanced serve while aiming away from your opponent (typically towards the edge), can result in an Ace. However, know that even with perfect aiming and power, not all advanced serves will result in Aces. That said it's still good to try them for the following reasons:
Firstly, the speed and power of an advanced serve typically throw an opponent off-guard. Even if they still manage to hit the ball, some players forget to run back to the center of the baseline and adjust for your next hit. This allots you time to quickly send the ball flying to the opposite side of the court, and earn points immediately.
However, aces do come with a caveat. Failing to perform an advanced serve correctly sometime result in Faults, or Double Faults if you were twice as daring. And performing an advanced serve does drain a bit of stamina, leaving you at a slight disadvantage if your opponent responds fast enough.
Therefore, you'll want to space out your advanced serves and only use them when you feel most comfortable. For example. I personally feel I perform Aces much easier, when sending the ball to the right side of the court. However, I typically struggle the other way around. Therefore, I usually only serve aces when my player is standing on the right side of my court, shooting to the left.
Below is a video demonstration of where to aim an advanced shot in TopSpin 2K25. Note though, that had I landed a perfect shot, the ball would've moved even faster. Additionally, this difficulty shows the AI on Very Easy Difficulty. Note that for tougher difficulties, successful aces become harder to perform.
What Attributes Help You Serve An Ace in TopSpin 2K25?
TopSpin 2K25 MyPLAYERS should upgrade their Serve attribute in order to improve their overall serving ability and perform Aces. Furthermore, upgrade the Power attribute, which slightly influences the power of Serves. The higher these attributes are, the better your player should be at performing Advanced serves.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about serving an Ace in TopSpin 2K25. However, if you'd like, the game's TopSpin Academy Mode also features a lesson on Advanced serves. Just select Lesson 15 located in the Playstyles tab, which should be located in the Offense section. Not only does it teach you about Advanced Serves, but lets you practice the mechanic as much as you'd like.
This way, you won't need to worry about losing Exhibition matches, or worse, in MyCAREER or any ranked online mode. Therefore, take time to practice advanced serves for as long as you need to.
