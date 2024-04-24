Like every other 2K Sports game before it, TopSpin 2K25 features a variety of venues based on real-world locations. While players technically have access to all venues when playing in MyCareer and other similar modes where they can't select venues, they won't be able to select particular courts in local play from the get-go. Players will need to complete a series of challenges unique to a corresponding venue.
All TopSpin 2K25 Venues
There are a total of 48 venues in TopSpin 2K25. When playing the game for the first time, players have access to 20 venues. The remaining 28 will only become available once they complete certain challenges per venue or meet certain prerequisites. With that said, here's how to unlock all venues in the game.
Pre-Order Venues
Four particular venues can only be unlocked via the Under the Lights Pack Pre-Order Bonus Content. Here's a full list of these four special courts:
- Arthur Ashe Stadium (New York, USA) – Night
- Centre Court (London, GBR) – Night
- Court Philippe-Chatrier (Paris, FRA) – Night
- Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, AUS) – Night
Unfortunately, players who availed of the standard edition of TopSpin 2K25 won't have access to these venues. However, upgrading to the more expensive editions of the game will immediately award them with these courts.
Unlockable Venues for All TopSpin 2K25 Editions
Despite standard edition owners not having access to four bonus pack exclusive courts, everyone including them can unlock the other 24 courts. Let's take a look at all the venues and the challenges players need to complete to unlock them:
- Centre Court (London, GBR) – Sunset: Win Wimbledon – The Championships in MyCAREER (Men)
- Indian Wells Tennis Garden (Indian Wells, USA) – Sunset: Win the BNP Paribas Open in MyCAREER (Women)
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, USA) – Night: Win the Miami Open in MyCAREER (Men)
- Monte Carlo Country Club (Monte Carlo, MON) – Night: Win the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in MyCAREER (Men)
- Foro Italico (Rome, ITA) – Sunset: Win the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in MyCAREER (Women)
- Sobeys Stadium (Toronto, CAN) – Sunset: Win the National Bank Open in MyCAREER (Men)
- Lindner Family Tennis Center (Cincinnati, USA) – Afternoon: Win the Western & Southern Open in MyCAREER (Women)
- Qizhong Stadium (Shanghai, CHN) – Afternoon: Win the Rolex Shanghai Masters in MyCAREER (Men)
- Nice Tennis Center (Nice, FRA) – Sunset: Win the Nice La Belle Invitational in MyCAREER (Women)
- White Hill Tennis Center (Libson, POR) – Afternoon: Win the Monsanto Cup in MyCAREER (Women)
- Desert Jewel Arena (Doha, QAT) – Afternoon: Win the Persian Gulf Open in MyCAREER (Women)
- Practice Facility: Complete all TopSpin Academy lessons
- Kallang Arena (Kallang, SGP) – Indoor: Win the T5 Finals in MyCAREER (Women)
- Inalpi Arena (Turin, ITA): Win the Nitto ATP Finals in MyCAREER (MEN)
Proving Grounds Challenges
- Fuji Tennis Center (Fuji, JPN) – Afternoon: Win the Proving Ground 01 (Bronze) in MyCAREER
- Fuji Tennis Center (Fuji, JPN) – Sunset: Win the Proving Ground 02 (Bronze) in MyCAREER
- Fuji Tennis Center (Fuji, JPN) – Night: Win the Proving Ground 03 (Bronze) in MyCAREER
- Omis Tennis Center (Omis, CRO) – Afternoon: Win the Proving Ground 01 (Silver) in MyCAREER
- Omis Tennis Center (Omis, CRO) – Sunset: Win the Proving Ground 02 (Silver) in MyCAREER
- Omis Tennis Center (Omis, CRO) – Night: Win the Proving Ground 03 (Silver) in MyCAREER
- Stavanger Arena (Stavanger, NOR) – Afternoon: Win the Proving Ground 01 (Gold) in MyCAREER
- Stavanger Arena (Stavanger, NOR) – Sunset: Win the Proving Ground 02 (Gold) in MyCAREER
- Stavanger Arena (Stavanger, NOR) – Night: Win the Proving Ground 03 (Gold) in MyCAREER
- Dubai Sports Complex: Win the Proving Ground 02 (Platinum) in MyCAREER
TopSpin 2K25 launches on April 26,2024 on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.