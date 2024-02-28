The UCLA Bruins will head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a UCLA-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
UCLA lost 62-56 at Paulie Pavilion last weekend. It was 34-34 at halftime. However, they fell behind in the second half and could not rally. Adem Bona led the way with 14 points while making all five of his shots. Additionally, Sebastian Mack had 12 points but only shot 3 for 10 from the floor. Lazar Stefanovic also struggled, managing 10 points while going 3 for 13 from the field. Unfortunately, it was an awful night for Dylan Andrews, who had no points while missing all seven of his shots.
The Bruins shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 21.1 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 29-23. But the Bruins turned the ball over 14 times, showcasing their inability to control the rock.
Washington lost 91-75 to the Arizona Wildcats last weekend. Sadly, they fell behind 52-35 at halftime. They could not rally. Significantly, Keion Brooks led the way with 15 points. Moses Wood had 10 points. Meanwhile, Koren Johnson came off the bench for 17 points, while Nate Calmese had 15 points. But the rest of the starters struggled, going 6 for 21 from the floor.
The Huskies shot just 38.2 percent from the floor, including 30 percent from beyond the arc. Even worse, they made just 61.5 percent from the free-throw line. They also allowed the Wildcats to shoot 47.1 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Wildcats destroyed them on the boards, winning 51-30, including 14 offensive rebounds.
Washington is 30-17 against UCLA since 1999. However, the Bruins defeated the Huskies 73-61 on January 14, 2024. The Bruins are also 9-1 over the past 10 games. Moreover, they are 4-1 over the last five games at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Washington Odds
UCLA: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +158
Washington: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -192
Over: 138.5 (-110)
Under: 138.5 (-110)
How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington
Time: 10:35 PM ET/7:35 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins come into this battle with a 12-13-2 mark against the spread. Also, they are 6-2 against the spread on the road. The Bruins are also 9-6-1 against the spread against the Pac-12. Moreover, UCLA is 7-3 against the spread over their last 10 games.
Mack is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 27.1 points per game while shooting only 39.4 percent from the field. Bona is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 59.3 percent from the field. Stefanovic is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Yet, he is only shooting 36.2 percent from the floor, including only 33.1 percent from the triples, and needs to take better shots. Andrews is averaging 11 points. However, he is shooting only 36.3 percent from the floor, including 28.7 percent from beyond the arc. But Andrews will need to do better in this game.
UCLA will cover the spread if they can fix their shooting and take better opportunities. Then, they need to stop turning the ball over.
Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Huskies enter this showdown with a 15-13 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 6-4 against the spread at home. Washington is also 9-8 against the spread against the Pac-12. Even more, Washington is 5-5 against the spread over their last 10 games.
Brooks is the best player on this team. Currently, he is averaging 21 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 49.6 percent from the floor, including 36.6 percent from the triples. Therefore, expect a lot of him in this game. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.6 points per game. However, he is shooting only 43.5 percent from the floor, including 24.4 percent from beyond the arc. Wheeler had only four points in his last game. Furthermore, he is only 4 for 20 over his past two games.
Wood is averaging 11.6 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 40.1 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from the triples. Johnson is averaging 10.2 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 43.2 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent from the three-point line. He has had four straight good games. Ultimately, he had 17 points in two consecutive games after scoring 16 and 30 in the previous two games.
Washington will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to box out and do better on the boards.
Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick
The Bruins are 5-3 on the road in the Pac-12. Meanwhile, the Huskies are just 4-4 at home in the Pac-12. The Bruins had a rare lapse last weekend. Expect them to bounce back. Take the Bruins to cover the spread and potentially win it.
Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick: UCLA +4.5 (-110)