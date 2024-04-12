According to Verbal Commits, more than 1,600 Division I players have entered the transfer portal this year — nearly 30% of all DI men's college basketball players. But even with so much player movement, some individuals still manage to draw attention when their name hits the portal. One such recent player was Utah State big man Great Osobor.
The Mountain West Player of the Year this season, Osobor's entry was not a great surprise given that Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle left for the same job at Washington. Osobor followed Sprinkle from Montana State to Utah State last year, will he do so again and join Washington this year? Here are the three best transfer portal destinations for Great Osobor.
Scouting Great Osobor
After earning Top Reserve in the Big Sky Conference in 2022-23, Great Osobor nearly seamlessly transitioned to the Mountain West Conference this year. The 6-8 Englishman earned MWC Player of the Year honors, averaging 17.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.8 APG, helping Utah State win the regular season league title.
Osobor used his muscular 250-pound frame to thrive in the paint, shooting 64.2% at the rim while taking more than 80% of his field goals near the basket. Defensively, the junior is difficult to move down low and he excels at grabbing rebounds.
The concern about Osobor is his height. At 6-8, he is shorter than power conference centers and his lack of rim protection is a big reason the Aggies were 290th in the country in two-point defense this year. Osobor also performed worse against elite competition. His offensive rating dropped from 111.9 overall to 104.6 against top 50 opponents. Plus, only three of his 13 20-point games came against NCAA Tournament teams.
Still, Osobor will have success if he can play alongside a taller rim-protector, allowing him to focus on his offensive game while not having to guard opposing centers.
Ideal Destinations
Washington
Osobor followed head coach Danny Sprinkle when Sprinkle left Montana State for Utah State. The odds of the Englishman doing so again now that Sprinkle is at Washington are pretty good. Washington's roster is mostly gutted right now, but the Huskies do return another skilled big man in Frank Kepnang. The 6-11 Kepnang is a great jumper and shot-blocker as well as a decent scoring threat, making him the perfect compliment to Osobor's strength and finishing down low.
UConn
For UConn fans, Great Osobor's game is eerily similar to another recent big man for the program: Adama Sanogo. Both are slightly undersized centers that make up for their lack of height with unparalleled strength in the paint. Dan Hurley paired Sanogo with the taller, more defensive-oriented Donovan Clingan to great effect. Clingan is headed toward the NBA, but the Huskies have Samson Johnson and Youssouf Singare to fill his spot. Johnson — a rising senior — finished fourth in the Big East this year with a block rate of 5.9%, while Singare played minimally as a freshman but gained invaluable experience as Clingan's understudy.
UConn needs front-court depth and scoring, and Great Osobor is a great addition to what the reigning two-time national champions already have.
Arizona
With Oumar Ballo unexpectedly entering the transfer portal, the Arizona Wildcats now have to fill the hole left by a two-time First Team All-Pac 12 selection. With young forwards Filip Borovicanin and Paulius Murauskas also in the portal, the need for frontcourt depth becomes even more paramount, as Motiejus Krivas is the only returning big man with meaningful minutes played in 2023-24.
Krivas is 7-2, making him the perfect sidekick for the 6-8 Osobor as Arizona must deal with a semi-exodus this offseason.