Women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang was the top earner at UFC 292 earlier this month.

Zhang earned the first defense of her second reign as 115-pound champion when she dominated Amanda Lemos over five rounds in the UFC 292 co-headliner in Boston.

The main event, meanwhile, saw Sean O'Malley become the new bantamweight champion following a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling.

But despite being the marquee, neither O'Malley nor Sterling walked away as the top earner. Instead, it was Zhang who edged the duo with a $520,000 purse with no win bonus. O'Malley and Sterling made a flat $500,000 each with no win bonus.

However, Zhang and O'Malley did earn an extra $50,000 in performance bonuses on the night. Lemos, meanwhile, made $250,000 while Marlon Vera earned $310,000 which includes a $155,000 win bonus.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman may have been the featured prelim but he was the fourth-highest earner on the night as he made $426,000 despite suffering defeat to Brad Tavares who banked $200,000 which includes a $100,000 win bonus.

It should be noted that these are simply the disclosed purses and do not include sponsorships, post-fight bonuses or pay-per-view points.

You can view the full list of UFC 292 salaries below courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Main Card

  • Sean O’Malley ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Aljamain Sterling ($500,000)
  • Zhang Weili ($520,000 + no win bonus = $520,000) def. Amanda Lemos ($250,000)
  • Ian Machado Garry ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Neil Magny ($134,000)
  • Mario Bautista ($43,000 + $43,000 = $86,000) def. Da’Mon Blackshear ($27,000)
  • Marlon Vera ($155,000 + $155,000 win bonus = $310,000) def. Pedro Munhoz ($150,000)

Preliminary Card

  • Brad Tavares ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Chris Weidman ($426,000)
  • Gregory Rodrigues ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Denis Tiuliulin ($14,000)
  • Kurt Holobaugh ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Austin Hubbard ($32,000)
  • Brad Katona ($32,000 + $32,000 = $64,000) def. Cody Gibson ($15,000)
  • Andre Petroski ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Gerald Meerschaert ($100,000)
  • Natalia Silva ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Andrea Lee ($70,000)
  • Karine Silva ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Maryna Moroz ($50,000)