The UFC 300 weigh-ins are taking place as we're just one day away from the highly anticipated event. While nearly everyone is busy being serious, former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, brought the funny during his weigh-in. All at the expense of Chris Weidman's controversial win in his last fight.
While Sterling was getting weighed, the UFC showed a little pre-recorded clip of the former champion. Usually, those pre-recorded clips are for fighters to state their name and fighting style. However, Aljamain Sterling asked Chris Weidman a question that brought everyone to a laugh. It was all in good nature, as Sterling made sure to let Weidman know there was no ill will.
.All love brotha! Just breaking some balls 🤣🤣🤣 @chrisweidman #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/LMSJKNcuW6
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 12, 2024
The UFC analysts also trolled Weidman during the UFC 300 weigh-ins. Everyone showed up to the studio wearing eye protection after his controversial eye-poke win. Luckily, Weidman is being a good sport about it.
LMAOOOO they all wore goggles to protect themselves from Chris Weidman😭 pic.twitter.com/V7ooAJYB7S
— Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) April 12, 2024
Chris Weidman won his last fight at UFC on ESPN on March 30. Video shows Weidman's fingers poking Bruno Silva in the eye during the third round. The eye-poke forced Silva to fall to the ground where Weidman jumped on him and finished the fight. It was incredibly controversial as MMA fans were flabbergasted the eye-pokes weren't called.
I Was rewatching Chris Weidman’s win, and it wasn’t just an eye poke, it was two Clear eye pokes, making a total of 4 CLEAR eye pokes in 1 round that bruno Silva informed the ref about, no points deducted ofc, because uk it’s not intentional the first 5 times#UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/lQaCx1jqHH
— MMA Sharke (@mmaSharke19) March 31, 2024
Maybe Bruno Silva will get a rematch against Chris Weidman one day. But for now, Weidman is resting up after the recent brawl. At the very least, Aljamain Sterling and the UFC analysts aren't letting Weidman forget about his controversial victory.
UFC 300 breakdown: Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
This is an incredibly exciting matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Kattar. Both fighters love to stand up and bang. Additionally, they're both ultra athletic, which should make for a great scrap. This matchup has the potential of being the fight of the night.
Aljamain Sterling is coming off a loss after losing his belt to Sean O'Malley. Sterling aims to get back in the win column and put himself in line for a title shot after O'Malley takes on his friend, and No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili. Beating Kattar will go a long way for Sterling, as that would be a win over one of the UFC's rising stars. Kattar is a strong competitor, especially standing up. So, we should expect to see Sterling utilize his wrestling and jiu-jitsu in this one.
Calvin Kattar is currently unranked in the bantamweight division. However, he has an impressive track record. Even so, Kattar is coming off a two-fight losing streak but will be facing off against the former champ anyway. Look for Kattar to keep it on the feet as much as possible, as that'll be his best way to defeat Aljamain Sterling. If he can win, Kattar should catapult up the bantamweight ranks.