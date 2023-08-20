In a shocking upset, Sean O'Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling in the second round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 292 on Saturday night in Boston.

Sean O’Malley stops Aljo in the 2nd round… wow pic.twitter.com/UclBlUBAeL — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 20, 2023

The fight was expected to be a close one, and it was in the first round as not much was going on but looking like Aljamain Sterling did enough to win that round. It was then in round two that Sean O'Malley came out firing and landed a devastating straight right hand that dropped Sterling to the canvas. Sterling tried to recover but O'Malley swarmed him landing heavy ground and pound that the referee was forced to stop the fight at 4:09 of the second round.

The win was a huge upset for Sean O'Malley, who was over a 2-to-1 underdog. It was also O'Malley's first UFC main event, and he made the most of it.

“I'm the best bantamweight in the world,” Sean O'Malley said after the fight. “I've been saying it for a long time, and now I've proved it.”

Sterling was disappointed with the loss, but he said he was proud of his performance.

“I thought I was doing well,” Sterling said. “I got caught with a good shot, but I'm not making any excuses. O'Malley is a great fighter and he deserved the win.”

The victory for O'Malley was his fifth in a row. He is now 17-1 overall. The loss for Sterling was his first since losing to Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123 in December 2017. Sterling was one of the top bantamweight contenders at the time until that head kick landed. He since went on a nine-fight unbeaten streak until Sean O'Malley ended that in dramatic fashion.

With the win, O'Malley moves into the top-15 of the pound-for-pound UFC rankings. He is now legitimate one of the best fighters in the UFC and will be looking to continue his historic run in the UFC's bantamweight division where he is now the king.