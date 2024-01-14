UFC Vegas 84 delivered and four fighters were received performance bonus like Jim Miller who received his 15th performance bonus of his career.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas witnessed another thrilling night of fights at UFC Vegas 84, and with it came a generous helping of post-fight bonuses!

#UFCVegas84

POTN: Marcus McGhee/Brunno Ferreira/Jim Miller/Magomed Ankalaev Post Fight Bonus History:

Jim Miller: 15

Magomed Ankalaev: 4

Marcus McGhee: 3

Brunno Ferreira: 1 pic.twitter.com/p1u7SqTC1k — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 14, 2024

The main event delivered a brutal slugfest, with Magomed Ankalaev silencing the doubters and Johnny Walker's chin with a thunderous second-round knockout. This decisive victory not only solidified Ankalaev's position as a top contender in the light heavyweight division but also earned him a cool $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. His relentless pressure and perfectly timed right hook were a masterclass in finishing power, leaving no doubt about his claim to the spotlight.

In the co-main event, the ageless Jim Miller proved that experience truly is the best teacher. He submitted Gabriel Benitez with a slick face crank submission in the third round, showcasing his ever-evolving grappling prowess and unwavering fighting spirit. This dominant performance not only extended Miller's win streak to two but also earned him a well-deserved $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. His 15th career bonus puts him in fourth place all-time, a testament to his longevity and dedication to the sport.

JIM MILLER STILL GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM AS HE CHOKES OUT BENITEZ #UFCVegas84 NEXT STOP UFC 300 pic.twitter.com/1Hnuja23h9 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2024

The night's remaining “Performance of the Night” bonuses went to two other impressive displays of grit and skill. Brunno Ferreira put on a show with a first-round knockout of Phil Hawes, sending the American crashing to the canvas with a thunderous left hook. Meanwhile, Marcus McGhee put on a dominant clinic against Gaston Bolanos, earning a standing TKO victory in the second round. Each fighter walked away with $25,000 for their efforts, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the night.

UFC Vegas 84 lived up to its billing, delivering a night of knockouts, submissions, and unforgettable moments. The bonus winners, each in their own way, showcased the skill, determination, and fighting spirit that makes MMA so captivating. As the dust settles and the post-fight celebrations wind down, one thing is for sure, UFC Vegas 84 left us with plenty to talk about, and more importantly, left us eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this ever-evolving sport.