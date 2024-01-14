Jim Miller extended his already UFC record with his 26th UFC victory by submitting Gabriel Benitez and then called out Paul Felder and Matt Brown for UFC 300.

UFC Vegas 84 witnessed another chapter of MMA history unfold last night, as the ageless Jim Miller rolled back the years to submit Gabriel Benitez in the third round of their co-main event fight. The tapout, Miller's 12th in the UFC, not only cemented his place as one of the best submission artists in UFC history but also showcased his ever-evolving grappling prowess and unwavering fighting spirit.

Jim Miller vs. Paul Felder? Matt Brown? BROCK LESNAR?! 😳 📝 Start fantasy booking those #UFC300 matchups now! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/aIWAyFwz1b — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 14, 2024

From the opening bell, it was clear that Miller wouldn't be letting age dictate his approach. The 38-year-old veteran stalked Benitez with predatory patience, waiting for the right moment to unleash his trademark wrestling attack. Benitez, aware of Miller's grappling pedigree, opted for a striking-heavy game plan, peppering the “New Jersey Nightmare” with sharp jabs and leg kicks.

The tide began to turn in the second round. Miller, undeterred by Benitez's striking, relentlessly pressured his opponent, eventually closing the distance and securing a takedown. On the canvas, Miller's grappling mastery was on full display. He seamlessly transitioned from dominant position to position, searching for the opening to lock in a submission. Just as it seemed Benitez might escape, Miller capitalized on a scramble and sunk in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing the Mexican to tap at 3:25 of the round.

It was a performance that defied expectations and served as a testament to Miller's unwavering dedication to the sport. In his post-fight interview, an emotional Miller called out fellow veterans Paul Felder and Matt Brown for a showdown at UFC 300, a bout that would undoubtedly be a fan-favorite clash of styles and personalities.

“I'm not done yet,” Miller declared with a raised fist. “I've got one more chapter to write in this story, and I want to do it against another legend, another warrior like Paul Felder or move up to welterweight and fight someone like Matt Brown who has the most knockouts in UFC history.”

Miller's victory at UFC Vegas 84 was more than just a win; it was a masterclass in perseverance and a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to the fighting spirit. With his sights set on UFC 300 and a potential clash with Felder or Matt Brown, he is proving that he's still a force to be reckoned with in the UFC's most competitive division.