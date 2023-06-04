UFC Vegas 74 absolutely delivered on all levels as there were five finishes out of the 13 fights on tap this evening. One finish that had the whole world going nuts was the 23-second knockout victory by Jim Miller over promotional newcomer Jesse Butler.

After the event was over it was announced that four fighters got a bonus but only three bonuses were given out. There were two performances of the night and one fight of the night bonus that were handed out tonight at UFC Vegas 74.

Per Dana White –

Fight of the night: Caceres vs. Pineda Performance of night:

Muhammad Naimov

Jim Miller#UFCVegas74 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 4, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Muhammadjon Naimov stepped up on short notice and was the biggest underdog on the entire fight card. He sure did not fight like he was, the action was very competitive and back-and-forth throughout. Naimov was eventually able to counter Mullark with a short right hand that set him down and then follow-up shots ensued and the fight was called off by the referee. Naimov even took this fight up a weight class, he shows all the featherweights out there that he is a dangerous threat to anyone in the division.

The fight between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda was an absolute barnburner as many expected it to be. It has a bit of everything for the fight fans, from action on the feet to the scrambles and jiu-jitsu on the mat. Even though Caceres may have won via unanimous decision, the fight was relatively close and both fighters had their fair share of big moments throughout the fight.

All in all the UFC gave out $200,000 in bonuses tonight to those lucky winners and UFC Vegas 74 was one hell of a fight card. Up next, is UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada live at 10 P.M. ET on ESPN+ PPV.