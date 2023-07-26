The Saudi League has been getting a lot of buzz recently. Their contract offers have been blowing European powerhouses like Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and even the Premier League. It comes as no surprise that they have been an attractive destination for players in the twilight of their careers. Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the most popular example with his recent stint and plans to stay with the league. He even said that the Middle East is the place to be rather than Europe. However, these clubs have a new tactic and it involves Kylian Mbappe. The deal was so lucrative that it even caught the eye of Usain Bolt.

Paris Saint-Germain is letting go of the French superstar. Leading teams in the transfer market are La Liga's Real Madrid and the Saudi League team Al-Hilal. However, the latter team made an offer not even LeBron James, the Greek Freak, and Usain Bolt would deny. Kylian Mbappe was offered over a billion dollars and stars reacted.

The most notable name has to be the decorated Jamaican Olympic runner. He posted his reaction to the deal on Twitter and even made a joke about going back to play if it meant getting that amount of cash.

“I’m ready to unretire for this one-year salary of $776M,” the legendary Olympic runner wrote.

I’m ready to unretire for this one year salary $776M 🤔 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 25, 2023

This contract is groundbreaking that even some combined salaries of popular figures could not match it. Should Mbappe sign the contract for one year before playing at La Liga's Real Madrid?