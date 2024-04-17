In a thrilling Champions League match on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a historic victory over FC Barcelona, thanks to the incredible performance of their star player, Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. The French side's 4-1 win in Barcelona completed a 6-4 aggregate victory, keeping PSG's hopes of clinching their first-ever Champions League title alive. Despite Barcelona initially taking a 4-2 aggregate lead, a turning point came when Ronald Araujo received a red card. This setback completely changed the game's dynamics, allowing PSG to stage an impressive comeback.
Mbappe, who had faced criticism for his performance in the first leg, silenced his critics with a brilliant two-goal display in Barcelona. His stellar performance not only secured PSG's victory but also made headlines worldwide. The young French forward's goals, combined with a goal from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, propelled PSG to the semi-finals of the competition. This marks the first time since 2021 that PSG has reached this stage of the tournament.
Kylian Mbappe's emotional message
Following the match, Mbappe spoke to reporters and expressed his deep connection to PSG. Despite widespread speculation about his potential move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, Mbappe emphasized his dream of winning the Champions League for Paris. He expressed his pride in representing the capital club and his country, highlighting the significance of the evening's victory. Mbappe's sentiment resonated with PSG fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the team's triumph in the prestigious tournament.
Mbappe's words were clear: “I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris. I'm proud to be at PSG since the first day. It's not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it's something special for me who grew up there. To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it's great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm.”
Reflecting on the victory, Mbappe continued, “We beat a great team this evening, but even if we had lost, I would be proud to be Parisian. Now it's certain that during evenings like this, the pride is even greater. We are very happy, we beat a team that we wanted to beat and to be closer to the final. This one is for the fans that came here to support us and those back home. It's a night to be proud.”
With his two goals in the match, Mbappe now holds the record for the most goals scored against Barcelona in the history of the Champions League. The young striker has found the back of the net five times against the Catalan giants, surpassing all other players. Only Thomas Muller, with eight goals, has a better record against Barcelona in this prestigious competition.
What's ahead for Kylian Mbappe and PSG
Having secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals, PSG and Mbappe are now set to face Dortmund. The German Bundesliga side also achieved a thrilling comeback, defeating Atletico 5-4 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 11 years. The upcoming clash between PSG and Dortmund promises to be a captivating encounter between two formidable teams vying for a place in the prestigious tournament's final.
As the football world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Mbappe's career and PSG's quest for European glory, fans can expect an exhilarating battle for a spot in the coveted Champions League final.