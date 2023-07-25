PSG star Kylian Mbappe still remains happy despite his ongoing contract drama.

According to ESPN sources, the France forward trained with other out-of-favor PSG players who were left out of the club's preseason tour of Japan.

Among them were Argentina World Cup winner Leandro Paredes and and former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, both of whom are not in new manager Luis Enrique's plans.

Mbappe, however, was said to be happy and unconcerned with his ongoing contract standoff with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 24-year-old decided against a 12-month contract extension with PSG now looking to move him or risk losing him for free next summer.

The big news in recent days is the offer sent by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who made a historic €300 million ($332 million) bid for the Frenchman. That offer includes a one-year deal for Mbappe and a reported salary of €700 million salary which translates to €13.4 million per week.

However, Al Hilal — who as things stand, remain the only club to have made a formal offer — has not contacted Mbappe directly yet, while he still remains against the move with his preference being Real Madrid.

Madrid have made no secret of their desire to land Mbappe as they failed both times in 2021 and 2022. However, the ESPN report adds that the club is waiting for PSG or the player to make the first move before negotiations can commence.

This is so Madrid avoid a repeat of last year where Mbappe had a last-minute change of heart and signed a new deal with PSG.

That said, the La Liga giants are aware that they are the priority for Mbappe and have been in constant contact with the Frenchman in the last two months.