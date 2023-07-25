The Kylian Mbappe saga has gone into a dimension we never thought it would. The French World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real Madrid for many months. However, a mouth-watering bid of €300m from Saudi Arabia has rocked the football world. Now, there are reports that the 24-year-old is not interested in a move to the Middle East and is talking to FC Barcelona about the move.

According to the reports from the Blaugrana, Mbappe's utmost priority still is the move to Real Madrid. If he doesn't leave this summer, he's prepared to run down his contract and join Los Blancos for free next summer. However, Barcelona have now entered the conversation for the former AS Monaca man. Considering the economic conditions, the Catalans would be willing to add any player in the player plus cash deal for Mbappe. A reported telephonic meeting is taking place between Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to discuss the situation of the World Cup winner.

Barcelona understand that a player of Mbappe's credentials doesn't come every day in the transfer market. They were snubbed by Lionel Messi, who closed his European chapter and joined Inter Miami. Hence, the Catalans are trying to capitalize on the situation and sign the 24-year-old winger. The biggest thing that will deny this transfer is Barcelona's economic turmoil.

Regardless of the bleak economic conditions, PSG are prepared to listen to offers from Barcelona. On the other hand, the La Liga champions would be willing to add as many players in the deal.

PSG have made it clear that they want to offload Mbappe at all costs. They have removed the 24-year-old from the pre-season tour in Japan. The Ligue 1 giants have also stated they would be hearing offers from every club, not just Real Madrid.