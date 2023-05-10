USC men’s basketball commit Bronny James projects to be a quality combo guard for the Trojans, having long displayed an intuitive feel for the game not unlike his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Rest assured this hasn’t gone unnoticed. Even prior his play this summer allowing him to surge up the ranks of high school recruits.

Last summer, a high-major coach was quoted as saying “Bronny actually plays with some similarities to his father — he plays high just like his dad does, he has a tremendous feel for throwing the ball ahead in transition,” per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

However, where LeBron James has found a balance between being an aggressive scorer and heady playmaker, Bronny James is more passive as a player.

Nonetheless, the same coach praised his improved “assertiveness as a scorer.” He then delved further into his game, saying that “… in transition or with a runway to the rim, Bronny has some pop.”

Today, that same coach says has this to say about Bronny:

“Always plays with his head and eyes up, does a great job of throwing hit-ahead passes in transition. Continues to show growth as a standstill jump-shooter… but he’s a very good blend player that has a high-level understanding of how to play efficiently on both ends.”

“He’s a good two-way player,” another high-major college coach said. “Plays really hard. Has good energy out there on the floor… Really good in the midrange. Does a good job of being the guy but also being a complementary piece, too. Getting teammates involved, being a role player. He’s a scorer, but he can also distribute.”

Already highly regarded as an outside shooter, an anonymous NBA scout says if “you leave him open on a catch-and-shoot, he’ll destroy you.”

“His confidence grew,” the scout muses.