The USC Trojans basketball team further strengthened their roster with the addition of Dennis Rodman’s son, DJ Rodman, shortly after securing the commitment of Bronny James.

DJ Rodman, who previously strutted his stuff for the Washington State Cougars, made his intention to transfer to USC clear on his Instagram page, a move confirmed by CBS college reporter John Rothstein.

Rodman, a formidable player on the court, spent four fruitful seasons with the Cougars, playing 111 games, starting 42, and averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds throughout his career.

His 2022-23 season saw him peak, starting 30 of 31 games with an average of 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

This news comes hot on the heels of Bronny James’ commitment to USC.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James, a highly touted four-star guard from Sierra Canyon School, announced his decision on Instagram, too.

James is one of the top five point guards nationwide, boasting a spot as the No. 19 prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023 and earning McDonald’s All-American honors this season.

With these two valuable additions, the USC Trojans now pose a formidable threat in the Pac-12 for the 2023-24 season. Last year, they finished with a commendable 22-11 record, earning a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

With Rodman and James on board, and Isaiah Collier, the country’s No. 1 recruit according to many rankings, the Trojans are now top contenders for the upcoming season.

This Trojan basketball season could be the most anticipated college basketball season since the legendary Duke season, featuring Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and others in 2018-19, when they made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament.

That Duke team was a powerhouse, drawing eyes from all corners of the basketball world- and this upcoming USC season seems primed to do the same.

Like Zion, RJ, and their teammates, these new Trojans are expected to bring a high level of competitiveness and skill to the court.

They’ll undoubtedly be under the microscope, with basketball fans across the nation eager to see how deep they can go in the NCAA tournament.