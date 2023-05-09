Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a commanding 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors after a thrilling Game 4 victory in Los Angeles on Monday night. Even with a decisive 3-1 lead, LeBron James is warning his teammates to not get too comfortable, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo.

“When you play Golden State you can’t relax…so I’m not worried about being comfortable. You can’t do that against Golden State, it’s not possible.”

This is James speaking on the Lakers mindset, emphasizing that Game 5 will be like any other matchup. He has plenty of experience against the Warriors, so his younger teammates should heed his advice and understand it is impossible to relax against them.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Lakers remain focused and play Game 5 at the top of their standards, they should have everything they need to eliminate the defending champions. In the process, it would definitively close any argument comparing the greatness of James and Stephen Curry.

This series and the 3-1 comeback that James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made against Curry and the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals are the two most even matchups between these two storied players. By taking both series, James would cement his legacy above Curry’s. There is still not much argument to put Curry over LeBron, but beating him on his way to a potential fifth ring at 38 years old would be one for the history books.

With all of that being said, LeBron James made it clear that he is not comfortable yet and is thinking about nothing other than Game 5. Tune in on Wednesday night to see if James and the Lakers knock out Curry and the Warriors.