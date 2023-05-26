Raquel Leviss has been receiving death threats for her participation in the cheating scandal that took place a few months ago. Vanderpump Rules’ star couple, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, broke up because Sandoval cheated on her with Leviss. Now Leviss and her family are contacting the FBI for the death threats they’d been getting.

According to the Vanderpump Rules’ star rep, Leviss and her family have been getting violent and graphic death threats online and over the phone. Apparently it’s gotten so bad they needed the help of the authorities. Some of the gruesome messages include: “Tear you limb from limb” and “Un-alive and dump the body.”

“FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations,” said a spokesperson. “Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A TMZ source claims that it’s understandable to feel betrayed by Leviss and Tom Sandoval, but to send death threats is another level and unacceptable. As a public figure, it’s easy for people to feel emotionally involved when the truth is they aren’t.

Raquel Leviss hasn’t been seen out in weeks, which can be faulted to the threats, but her mental health also hasn’t been good. She checked into a mental health facility a few weeks ago. In a statement she revealed she was using the time to reflect on her choices, seek counseling, and learn about herself. She wanted to focus on her patterns of codependency and addiction to seek validation through intimate connections. Now she can include facing threats to the list.