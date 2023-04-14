After weeks of speculation and headlines swirling, it has been confirmed that Raquel Leviss, the 28-year-old reality star from Vanderpump Rules, has checked herself into a mental health facility for counseling. This comes more than a month after news broke about her affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix at the time, causing the “Scandoval” that rocked fans.

According to her representative, Leviss and her family had made the decision to seek mental health treatment months before the affair was discovered, per E! News. She had originally planned to enter the facility before the reunion filming, but decided to fulfill her commitment and finish filming first. Vanderpump Rules production were said to be aware and supportive of her journey towards better mental health.

In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram in early March, Leviss apologized for her actions and choices, especially to Ariana, her friends, and the fans who were invested in their relationships. She took ownership of her actions and expressed deep regret for hurting Ariana. She also revealed that she was using this time to reflect on her choices, seek counseling, and learn about herself, including her patterns of codependency and addiction to seek validation through intimate connections. Leviss acknowledged that her behavior had negatively affected others and that she had often prioritized intimate connections over friendships.

Tom Sandoval also released his own public apology, admitting to his mistakes, selfishness, and reckless decisions that had hurt someone he loved. He expressed empathy for Ariana and everyone involved, acknowledging the trauma caused by the situation. Leviss’ came in the wake of Sandoval’s apology.