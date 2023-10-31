WarioWare: Move It! Is set to release this week as another fantastic addition to the WarioWare franchise. Let's take a look at the gameplay, story, details, and more.

WarioWare: Move It! Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

WarioWare: Move It will be released on November 3rd, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, and was developed by Intelligent Systems.

Gameplay

WarioWare: Move It! will get you doing all kinds of absurd motions to complete more than 200 incredibly fun mini-games. The game is almost solely reliant on the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers to shake, punch, dance, and wiggle through mini-games. Onscreen commands will come fast, so players should always be ready to move it. (pun intended).

Microgames will come one after the other, and a boss will appear at the end of each stage. There's also a museum that players can detour to. In the museum, players can practice a variety of microgames to hone their skills to take back to solo games, or into party mode.

Party mode is the main multiplayer game mode in WarioWare: Move It! Party mode should be very familiar to players of Mario Party. This multiplayer mode is set up like a board game with rules that fit Wario's name. Each player will complete those signature microgames to make their way around. Other multiplayer games include, Galactic Conquest, listen to the Doctor, Medusa march, and more.

Story

The game takes place in a new setting called Caresaway Island. The story mode is bound to revolve around Wario and friends making their way through the island as the player makes their way through minigames. Wario of course headlines the game, but players will also have a chance to play as the cast of fun side characters. WarioWare: Move It! Is all about solving puzzles and completing microgames. The story mode will be relatively straightforward following the gameplay trends.

WarioWare: Move It! Brings another exciting installment to the WarioWare series. Players should be ready to get their move on and shake a leg as they roam through Caresaway Island. Jump into the story mode solo or with a friend, and then go on and move it to party mode.

WarioWare: Move It! Releases Friday, November 3rd, 2023

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.