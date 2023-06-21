The WarioWare series continues with the announcement of WarioWare: Move It! This will be the 10th game in the series, following WarioWare: Get It Together, which released for the Switch back in 2021. The games themselves are a collection of microgames presented in quick succession to keep the player on their toes. The games usually focus on Mario's arch-rival, Wario.

The news comes from the Nintendo Direct, which aired earlier today. Here's the trailer below in case you are interested:

WarioWare: Move It! Release Date – November 3rd, 2023

WarioWare: Move It! Releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 3rd, 2023. It will cost $49.99 (USD) at launch.

As mentioned previously, this marks the 10th game in the WarioWare series, and the second one on the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

WarioWare games typically have the player go through a series of microgames (mini-games) that last up to a few seconds). Over 200 microgames will be available and ready to play on launch.

Up to four players can pick up a Joy-Con controller and enjoy the experience together. The local Party Mode's minigames are sure to be a hit at game night with friends. Local co-op is also available for up to two people, who must work together to complete minigames.

The controls of the game usually have the player, shake, wiggle, and dance their way to completing each objective and moving further along.

Many characters from the series including Jimmy T., Dribble, and Mona will make their return in the newest installment.

Story

The only WarioWare game with an actual plot was WarioWare Gold, so we shouldn't expect one in Move It! That being said, it's not entirely impossible. However, the WarioWare series is one that prides itself on its gameplay rather than any sort of plot.

There may be something similar to Get It Together, which did have cutscenes, but nowhere near the amount of dialogue Gold did. We'll just have to wait and find out. Until then, be sure to check out other reveals in the Direct, including:

For more information on upcoming Switch titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.