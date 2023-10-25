Nintendo has announced that Mario Party 3 will be added to the Switch N64 Service on October 27th.

Party all night long in Mario Party 3! Punch, pound, and stampede right over your opponents in a multiplayer melee or go head-to-head in two-player duel mode! Mario Party 3 is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 10/27! #N64 pic.twitter.com/lcTBSpDOtW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 25, 2023

Mario Party 3 is one of the more beloved installments in the series for many reasons. The game originally made its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and 2001. It adds fan favorites like Waluigi and Daisy to the party, who of course have been featured in every Mario Party game since then. Mario Party 3 was also the first installment in the series to include a story mode.

Mario Party 3 offers six game boards for players to compete on, and over 70 mini-games as well. Players can take on their opponents in a multiplayer party, or head-to-head in a two-player battle.

To play this game, a membership for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack is required. This membership gives gamers exclusive access to play classic games from the N64 and Gameboy Advance. Super Mario Bros. 3, Star Fox 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are just a few of the games members will have access to.

With Mario Party 3 arriving so soon, fans can wonder what other surprise additions to Switch Online may come soon. Maybe Nintendo continues to add installments from the Mario Party franchise in chronological order. A few classic games are still missing from the expansion pack, like Super Mario Sunshine for example. There are already so many classics included with the membership, but continuing to add to the library certainly wouldn't hurt.

Mario Party 3 releases for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 27th.

