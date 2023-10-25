WarioWare Move It! releases in just over a week, and Nintendo has given fans a look into the game with a new overview trailer.

WarioWare: Move It! Takes place on a tropical resort, and features over 200 microgames. These games utilize the Switch's joy-con motion sensor as its main mechanic. This game is a successor to WarioWare: Smooth Moves, which showcased the Wii's motion controls similarly.

The trailer shows that this installment to the WarioWare series is embracing the classic crazy nature of the games before it. Each micro-game requires players to get into certain positions, or forms with the joy-con. While in these forms, players are required to complete whatever wacky task is thrown their way.

The story mode can be played in both single and multiplayer. Each level is shown to be represented by one to three character heads. As a player progresses, they unlock extra stages. These extra stages have a higher difficulty than the regular story mode, and some games are even built for two players. The Museum is another unique feature that allows players to practice micro-games on their own. The speed/difficulty of these games can be adjusted to the player's desire.

For the most interactive experience, players should check out party mode, which includes five different games. Galactic Conquest features “weird and wacky” rules, where players compete in multiple different microgames.

WarioWare: Move It! is a zany and incredibly active game for players to dive into. The story mode looks exciting, and there's plenty of multiplayer fun to be had.

WarioWare: Move It! releases November 3rd on Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.