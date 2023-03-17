People are fuming after it was announced that the Golden State Warriors will be giving Anthony Lamb, who was accused of committing rape in 2019, a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Former Vermont swimmer Kendall Ware filed a lawsuit against the University for deliberately mishandling the investigation of her claims against Lamb. She details the alleged rape in that lawsuit, which has two other plaintiffs in addition to Ware. Lamb and Ware were involved in a relationship prior to the incident in question, but had since reportedly broken things off.

The Warriors signed the wing to a two-way contract last October. In a season where they have lacked the bench artillery they were once renowned for, Lamb has been a valuable role player. He is averaging seven points while shooting nearly 38 percent from behind the 3-point line in 50 games this season.

Of course, his on-court contributions have done nothing to persuade the many people who want him out of the NBA entirely for his alleged crime. The news that he could be a fixture on the team for the playoff push evoked several enraged and incredulous responses on Twitter.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he thoroughly looked into the ongoing claims, partly by checking in with teams that had previously signed him. But Ware says she was not contacted before the team signed Lamb last year.

Golden State would surely like to focus on basketball at this time, but this contract will further bring to light the extremely serious accusations against Lamb and Vermont.