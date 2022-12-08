By Jack Winter · 3 min read

A new civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont accuses Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of raping his ex-girlfriend when they were Catamounts student-athletes.

WARNING: Contained below are graphic descriptions of a purported sexual assault.

Kendall Ware, a former Vermont swimmer, alleges that Lamb raped her in September 2019 after the pair’s six-month relationship had come to a close. The suit states that Lamb “began screaming and insulting” Ware at an off-campus party, leaving them to discuss their relationship alone behind closed doors.

As their conversation ended amicably, Lamb “began having sex with Ware,” the lawsuit reads, penetrating her anally despite her “repeated” pleas to stop and cries of “no.” Lamb allegedly ignored her unequivocal denial of consent, telling Ware to “just take it” as he continued to rape her.

Lamb isn’t a defendant in the civil suit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont. The suit names the University of Vermont and several prominent school administrators, including athletic director Jeff Schulman, as defendants, accusing the parties of “deliberate indifference” to sexual assault.

The Warriors were aware of the allegations against Lamb upon signing him to a two-way contract in early October.

“We checked with the NBA, we checked with the two teams that had prior signed him and didn’t hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that,” Golden State general manager Bob Myers told reporters on October 16th. “It’s tough because we take that very seriously. But at the same time, it’s difficult, because if somebody is accused of something but not charged or convicted and we then deny them an opportunity, is that fair, too?”

Myers went on to indicate that the Warriors were just following the letter of the law, also clarifying they wouldn’t have signed Lamb had the NBA office advised against doing so.

The organization struck a similar tone on Thursday while responding to the accusations made against Lamb in the recently filed civil suit.

“Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case,” the Warriors said in a statement to SFGate. “Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly.”

Lamb, 24, has emerged as a key bench player for Golden State in the season’s early going as Steve Kerr has searched for viable combinations of players in reserve units.

He’s been a full-time member of the Warriors’ rotation since early November, averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the season at large while shooting 38.0% from three-point range.

The case to suspend Lamb until another independent investigation is conducted into the horrific allegations Ware has made against him needs no explanation. But Golden State, which champions itself as among the most proudly progressive franchises in professional sports, clearly has no interest in revisiting the matter until its hand is forced by the law, league office or public opinion.

We’ll keep you updated on Anthony Lamb’s status as this story develops.