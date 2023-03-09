Golden State Warriors swingman Anthony Lamb was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed last December. While the team alleges that they did proper due diligence on the matter, his accuser in former University of Vermont swimmer Kendall Ware, who has been public in sharing her story before filing said lawsuit, argues they missed reaching out to a key party in the ordeal – her.
The Warriors are said to have consulted with both the NBA as well as Anthony Lamb’s former teams in order to make their determination that he was fit to join the team back in October. But Ware’s camp claims it’s been radio silence from her end, via San Francisco Examiner’s Marcus White:
“Karen Truszkowski said the Warriors haven’t contacted her client, Kendall Ware, before or after the former Vermont swimmer and two other women sued the university, its board of trustees and a number of administrators for deliberately mishandling investigations into their allegations of sexual assault December in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt.
“‘I can tell you that they have not contacted me. They have not contacted Kendall,’ Truszkowski told The Examiner.”
Complicating matters is the fact that the lawsuit was not filed directly against Anthony Lamb, but rather against the University of Vermont for allegedly mishandling Ware’s case among others. His actions were instead just detailed in the suit.
Lamb claims that he has been “fully cooperative” in the investigations and denies the allegations pinned against him.
On the basketball side of things, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has harped on how valuable Anthony Lamb has been for a wing rotation that has faced its fair share of instability this season. Golden State has maxed out his two-way availability, utilizing him in 50 games already this season, averaging 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds on efficient shooting splits.