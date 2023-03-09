Golden State Warriors swingman Anthony Lamb was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed last December. While the team alleges that they did proper due diligence on the matter, his accuser in former University of Vermont swimmer Kendall Ware, who has been public in sharing her story before filing said lawsuit, argues they missed reaching out to a key party in the ordeal – her.

The Warriors are said to have consulted with both the NBA as well as Anthony Lamb’s former teams in order to make their determination that he was fit to join the team back in October. But Ware’s camp claims it’s been radio silence from her end, via San Francisco Examiner’s Marcus White: