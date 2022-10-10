‘He’s got some work to do’: Kevon Looney drops truth bomb on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole fiasco

Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney admits Draymond Green needs to really work hard if he wants to earn the trust and respect of his teammates back after the Jordan Poole incident.

Green has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he punched Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since been leaked, putting the veteran forward on the spotlight even more. Of course the Dubs front office and the players didn’t like what happened, and video leak or not, they know very well that Green crossed the line.

Now speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Looney spoke out about the incident. He also expressed his belief that Green is more than willing to correct his mistakes and make up for it.

“He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it,” Kevon Looney said of Green, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Draymond Green has already issued a public apology to Jordan Poole. He has also vowed to work hard and rebuild the trust he destroyed with his Warriors teammates due to the incident. How long will that take, however, remains to be seen.

For now Green is spending some time away from the team. He didn’t specify how long he’ll be out, but he did say he’s dong so to give the team the space and time to “heal.”

The controversy came at an inopportune time for the Warriors with the 2022-23 campaign coming soon. But having Green away could exactly be what the team needs to better gear up for their title defense.