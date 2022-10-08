Draymond Green leaving the Warriors to ‘heal himself’

Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.

Green touched on a number of different topics during his time speaking to the media, but maybe the most important piece is that he is going to be stepping away from the Warriors for the time being. Green said he will spend the next few days away from the team to allow himself some time to heal, as well as his teammates, following the video of his actions getting leaked to the public.

Green announces he will step away from the team for a few days to focus on himself, and allow the team to "heal." He doesn't know how long he will be away. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 8, 2022

This isn’t exactly surprising, as the uproar in response to the video of Green has been widespread. The Warriors initially contemplated a suspension for Green, but opted against it prior to the video coming out. Instead, Green decided to take it upon himself to step away from the team for the time being to allow the situation to settle down a bit.

The fallout from this incident between Green and Poole is far from over, and it seems likely this is the only the beginning of the repercussions Green will face for this incident. While not likely to happen, there have been calls for the Warriors to move on from Green entirely, showing how serious this incident is.

Green stepping away from the team is the first thing to happen as a result of this incident, and it was a necessary action for him to take. What happens next for Draymond Green and the Warriors remains to be seen, but it’s clear this situation isn’t over yet.