Draymond Green breaks silence on punching Jordan Poole

It’s been three days since Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice and he’s now apologizing for his actions.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Draymond had this to say about the incident. Via Marc Stein:

“I was wrong for my actions … and for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said.

“Green said he has caused “huge embarrassment not only for myself” but for the organization, Jordan Poole and Poole’s family.”

“That is the task at hand … to rebuild trust in this locker room,” Draymond Green said.

There was initially a report that came out about a scuffle between Green and Poole in practice and then on Friday, TMZ leaked a video of the altercation, where Draymond took an aggressive swing at the Dubs guard, who went down immediately. Thankfully he wasn’t hurt badly or anything, but regardless, it was absolutely unacceptable and Green knows that.

“I am a very flawed human being. … I failed as a leader. I failed as a man.”

Green revealed during the press conference that he plans to take a few days away from the team to re-group. Via Shams:

In aftermath of practice altercation, Warriors' Draymond Green says he is going to step away from the team for the next few days. Green apologized to teammates on Thursday, publicly Saturday, and will take some more time to recalibrate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2022

Poole is due for a contract extension in the near future and there had been reports he’s got a bit of a chip on his shoulder in camp. Draymond Green and Poole exchanged words before the scuffle too during a scrimmage, with the forward calling his teammate a “b*tch.”

What’s most important is this incident is behind both of them. After all, the Warriors are the reigning champions and they need to come together and all cooperate. No one is saying Poole and Dray need to be friends, but getting along on the floor is crucial. After all, the two of them are important pieces to the puzzle in the Bay Area.

And whoever leaked that video needs to be fired ASAP. Ridiculous.