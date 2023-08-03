Iman Shumpert has done a great job making a media career for himself after his NBA playing days ended. In a recent sound bite, Shumpert credits his battle with the New York Knicks against the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry when Curry dropped 54 points as the baby-faced assassin's coming out party, via Showtime Basketball.

"I think we (Knicks) ignited that confidence that came, because after that game, he got very disrespectful." Iman Shumpert sings a song for Steph Curry and talks about how he became who he is now after his 54-point game in 2013 😅 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/UN84dfDlYa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

“The Garden was cheering for him [Stephen Curry]…he started shooting it from 40…the Knicks will do it…I think we ignited the confidence that came…after that game he got very disrespectful.”

Iman Shumpert claims that the confidence that Stephen Curry's 54-point performance against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden gave Curry propelled him into the player he is today. He believes that something about such an incredible performance in the Garden convinced Curry that he could start doing the theatrics that he pulls off normally now.

This exact moment might not have been the particular moment that allowed Curry to start playing Globetrotters basketball in the NBA, but there is no doubt that it was an electrifying moment in his career. It seems like Curry has always played with the utmost confidence, although Shumpert does have a point that it had to have started somewhere.

The one thing that could support Shumpert's argument is that Curry hadn't really had a signature performance before this 54-point outing. Ever since then he has had countless, so having such a breakout game at MSG was definitely a surreal moment for him. Regardless, Stephen Curry will be remembered for a lot of things including this game, and all of them will point back to him being the greatest shooter of all time.