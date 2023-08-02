Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has made a living out of embarrassing even the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Even Paul George, one of the most consistently top-notch defenders in the league, found it exceptionally difficult to deal with Curry's incredible ability to make shots from everywhere on the court. In fact, one game in particular stands out to the Los Angeles Clippers star.

Back on March 15, the Clippers and Warriors met at Crypto.com Arena in what could be a crucial contest for playoff positioning. But even then, no game plans could have prepared George and company for the Curry barrage that was to come.

Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Clippers star dropped a hilarious confession about just how much Stephen Curry confounded the Clippers defense en route to a 50-point night.

“He went off for 50 against us this season. But I thought I was going to lock him up that game,” George said while visibly holding back some laughter. “Imma put some length on him, Imma get over those screens, don't worry about it. [But] man, it was like, whatever our game plan was, we was scratching that sh*t by middle of the first quarter.”

Curry had 12 points for the Warriors during the first quarter of that fateful game, making five of his eight field-goal attempts to set himself up for an explosive scoring night. George indeed began the game on Curry, with Kawhi Leonard even covering the Warriors star for some possessions, but it simply did not matter.

However, it wasn't until the third quarter when Stephen Curry took over the game. He scored 21 of the Warriors' 35 points in the third period, keeping them within striking distance with the Clippers threatening to blow the game wide open. George and Leonard simply had no answer, as Curry got the switch he wanted on Ivica Zubac almost every time, making the Clippers pay.

Nevertheless, Paul George and company had the last laugh, as the Clippers took home the game, 134-126. But George of all people will now know never to underestimate Curry, even if expectations for the Warriors star are already high to begin with.