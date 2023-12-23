Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson speaks on Jordan Poole's tribute video and his thoughts of Poole.

The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to former guard Jordan Poole, who was traded from the team during the 2023 offseason. Poole helped the Warriors secure the 2022 NBA title, serving as a prominent sixth man in the lineup. He's since been the No. 1 option for a substandard Washington Wizards team, after being rewarded a max contract from Golden State. Klay Thompson spoke on the Warriors tribute toward Poole, sharing some insight on his thoughts.

“Gave me chills watching [Poole’s] tribute video. It just shows you how fast time really moves when you play pro ball… It was like walking down memory lane,” said Thompson, via ClutchPoints on X.

Thompson has been with the Warriors for quite some time, working through championship rosters and rosters that struggle to make the playoffs. The Warriors have seen ups and downs in the past decade, with most seasons turning into a positive. Thompson helped build Golden State's organization into what it is today, and a player like Poole kept the momentum going when he was drafted from Michigan.

There seemed to be a great relationship between Poole and the Warriors, just before the hit from Draymond Green. Thompson and Stephen Curry were mentors to the young guard who plays a similar style of basketball. Three players that love to shoot the ball and have the range to play freely in any offense. With younger players like Poole, it's important for veterans to keep them under their wing, and with the Warriors that's exactly what Poole benefited from.