Jordan Poole saw some familiar faces on Friday night.

For the first time since he was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole faced off against the team that drafted him on Friday night. The 24-year-old was solid in the contest, scoring a team-high 25 points and adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

But it was Stephen Curry and the Warriors who got the last laugh, securing a 129-118 victory in front of the 18,064 in attendance at the Chase Center on Friday. Curry spoke about the emotions of playing against his former teammate after the win.

“Obviously we have a lot of history and love the dude,” the superstar explained, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “What he brought to our team, we have some good memories, obviously. Glad the fans gave him the response they did. It’s really weird playing against him, but it was fun. I hope he enjoyed the respect and the reception that he got.”

Poole welcomed back to Golden State warmly

Curry out-duelled his former Warriors teammate on Friday, scoring a season-high eight 3-pointers and finishing with 30 points and seven assists. It was the third time in his last four Curry has scored 30 points or more.

Poole did score the first basket of the game after a video tribute with highlights of the guard's time in Golden State. He ended up shooting 7-for-21, and was welcomed back to California warmly.

“It was wonderful. The video and ovation Jordan got to me was the highlight of the game,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted, according to AP's Janie McCauley. “So well deserved for what he did for our organization and for our fans and players and coaches, just the work that he put in and obviously becoming a key member of the championship team. Jordan deserved that ovation. It was wonderful to see.”

Curry and Poole shared a nice moment before the game, and Poole was also seen embracing former teammates, Warriors security, staff members and other friends, per McCauley.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back. Poole's Wizards will head home to welcome the Orlando Magic to Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.