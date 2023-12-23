Former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole exchanged jerseys with Kevon Looney.after his first game against his former team.

Jordan Poole's exit from the Golden State Warriors was… messy, to say the least. Between all of the Draymond Green drama and the supposed friction between Poole and the other vets, many expected bad blood between the two parties. However, there wasn't any drama seen in Poole's first game against the Dubs.

Prior to the Warriors-Wizards game, Poole dapped up all of his former teammates. It was clear that despite the mess around his exit, there was nothing but love between him and the rest of the team. After the game, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney exchanged jerseys: a clear sign of respect between the two. (video via ClutchPoints)

Former teammates Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole swapped jerseys after the Warriors vs. Wizards matchup ❤pic.twitter.com/a4NZjiw0vl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2023

Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a series of deals that sent Chris Paul to the Warriors. His final year with Golden State was tumultuous, to say the least. The year started with Green punching Poole during a Warriors practice. From there, the season just went off the rails for Poole. Rumors of him not getting along with Steve Kerr and the Warriors vets permeated the news cycle.

While Poole got along well with most of the Warriors crew (including Stephen Curry), it's interesting to note that Green was not present at all. The veteran forward is still serving his indefinite suspension after a string of violent incidents (which may or may not include the Poole punch). While the two were cordial at least while they were teammates, it's fair to wonder how the two would interact now that they're not teammates.

The Warriors have more things to worry about than that, though. Golden State's win over the Wizards sent them back to .500 range, but it's still not enough to crack the Play-In picture. Can the Dubs figure out the winning formula they need to make it to the playoffs?