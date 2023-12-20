Even Fournier agrees with Steve Kerr's belief that the Suns arena feels like a South Beach club.

The Golden State Warriors were pretty excited to pick up a 132-126 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, and it was a rowdy environment given the history between these two squads. In a sense, some folks may be curious if head coach Steve Kerr believed that the environment resembled the “South Beach club” atmosphere he recently said the Phoenix Suns arena often possessed.

Kerr's comments on the Suns arena raised some eyebrows among NBA fans, and even led to him being part of a DJ's remix in which he used his comments against him. Kerr took the shot in stride, but he recently got some support from New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier, who stated that he agrees with the Warriors coach's assessment of the Suns stadium.

Via Evan Fournier:

“Btw Phoenix’s arena definitely feels like a club. Kerr was right🤣.”

Evan Fournier jumps to Steve Kerr's defense over Suns arena claim

The Knicks just finished up a four-game road trip out west which involved a visit to Footprint Center to take on the Suns. New York managed to get a 139-122 victory, but that wasn't the only thing Fournier took away from his trip to Phoenix. After seeing Kerr take some heat for his comments, he realized that the Warriors coach may be on to something, and tweeted out that he agreed with Kerr's assessment of the Suns stadium.

Regardless of everyone's thoughts on the vibe of the Suns stadium, it's clear that fans are going to attend as many games as possible to go and see that team play this season considering they have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on their roster. Kerr and Fournier may not enjoy their time in Phoenix, but if they are picking up wins over the Suns, that would surely help make up for their visits to Footprint Center.