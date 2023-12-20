Watching Warriors star Stephen Curry cook the opposition is nothing new for Lakers star LeBron James.

Stephen Curry always seems to cook whenever the Golden State Warriors come up against the Boston Celtics. During their Tuesday night matchup, Curry bailed the Warriors out over and over in ways reminiscent of his Game 4 masterclass against the Celtics back in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saw his jaw drop to the floor after the Warriors star put up 33 points in the Warriors' come from behind 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night. James shouldn't exactly be surprised to see Curry pull off these kinds of heroics, especially when they've battled in the NBA Finals multiple times in the past, but watching Curry torch defenders is a movie that never gets old.

“🧑🏽‍🍳🙏🏾,” James wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Lakers star LeBron James will attest to the fact that no lead is safe against the Warriors whenever Stephen Curry is on the court. The Celtics entered the fourth quarter of their game up by 11, but that was when Curry woke up and took matters into his own hands.

Curry scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, and he assisted on four made baskets worth nine points in total; he was responsible for creating 22 of the Dubs' 35 fourth-quarter points, and this isn't even getting into the amount of space Curry creates for the Warriors offense with his unending movement.

The Warriors star scored the game-tying triple with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, and he proceeded to ascend to an even higher basketball plane come the extra period.

With the Warriors up by just one point, 127-126, and the game hanging in the balance, it was Stephen Curry who made an incredible roof-scraping three-ball over the outstretched arms of Celtics guard Derrick White. White, perhaps, was having flashbacks of the 2022 NBA Finals at that moment, especially after Curry brought out his patented “Night-Night” celebration.

Amid all the adversity the Warriors are dealing with at the moment, a win against the Celtics, even though they were missing Kristaps Porzingis, is no mean feat. It's unclear for how long Curry can keep this up, but there's no reason for anyone to expect him to slow down anytime soon.