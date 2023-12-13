Steve Kerr came to Phoenix's Footprint Arena ready for basketball action and techno music ahead the Warriors-Suns game.

The Golden State Warriors have a pivotal Western Conference matchup upcoming against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors enter the game with a 10-12 record and are 11th in the West. Steph Curry will look to help his team to victory, but Steve Kerr is getting a head start before the game. Kerr had quite the apparel set up as he walked into the arena.

Steve Kerr looks to hype up the Warriors with style before they take on the Suns

The broadcast crew caught Kerr entering the Suns' arena sporting a dazzling set of headphones:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is ready for the party tonight vs. the Suns 🎧😅 .@JCrossover: "Pump that techno, Steve!"pic.twitter.com/wWYa92NRXR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Kerr's use of the headphones comes after the Warriors head coach complained about the volume of the music at the Footprint Center. Here is a snippet of Kerr's original rant from November:

“It's like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I'm dead serious. Like, I couldn't hear anything out there. The whole game it's just this thumping, techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore?”, Kerr said.

The Suns' DJ had a hilarious comeback at Kerr after he made a remix of Kerr's rant and played it at the Footprint Center. This time, Kerr came prepared with a set of headphones to block out the noise.

Golden State will attempt to block out the noise of a Suns team hungry for a win. Phoenix wants to get rid of the taste of losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and the Warriors want to climb the Western Conference standings and get above the .500 mark.