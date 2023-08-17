The Golden State Warriors have a daunting start to next season. The Warriors' 2023-24 schedule begins with seven of the team's first nine games on the road. It's a challenge that Golden State is looking forward to facing, according to Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

The Warriors were historically bad on the road last season for a team that made the playoffs. Golden State went 11-30 away from Chase Center. Only the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons—the three worst teams in the NBA—finished with a worse record outside of their home arenas.

“There's a little bit of a feel of redemption after last year's struggles on the road, wanting to get back out there and prove ourselves,” Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Thursday, via Madeline Kenney of Bay Area News Group.

Golden State starts the season at home when it hosts the Phoenix Suns on 2023 NBA Opening Night. The Warriors are favored to beat the Suns in Phoenix's first regular-season game with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker together as teammates.

After Opening Night, the Warriors will be on the road for seven of the next eight games. Golden State's only reprieve during that stretch is a Nov. 1 home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State's first road trip of the 2023-24 season starts with a visit to Sacramento on Oct. 27. The Warriors take on the Rockets and New Orleans Hornets in the next two games. From Nov. 3-Nov. 8, Golden State is scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Pistons and Denver Nuggets on the road.

The 2023 playoffs proved that Golden State could win still big games on the road. The Warriors defeated the Kings on the road in Game 5 and Game 7 of their first-round series. Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in the Game 7 clincher.