The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily on the road in 2022-23, and their ability to win games away from the Chase Center has made history. The Warriors are the only defending champions in NBA history to have two eight-game losing streaks on the road in a single season.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks to say the least for the Warriors, who have fallen to just a game above .500 at 34-33. And they are only 1.5 games ahead of the 11th seed in the NBA’s crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

“They just played much better and we played much worse,” Steve Kerr said after the Warriors lost 131-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, breaking the record with eight consecutive road losses for the second time.

The Golden State Warriors astoundingly haven’t won a road game since Jan. 31 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the team just can’t find success on the road. The loss, the third straight for Steve Kerr’s team, dropped the Warriors to an outrageous 7-26 away from home.

“It’s frustrating overall, not being able to win a game on the road or figure out the adjustments we need to make to do it,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “We’re still trying to find our way on the road.”

That’s putting it lightly.

Curry scored 29 points and seven rebounds for Golden State in the loss, Jordan Poole went for 22 points, Draymond Green added 16 points and seven assists amid the Dillon Brooks drama and Klay Thompson had 14 points.

The Warriors will mercifully be headed home to host the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in California, before welcoming the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.