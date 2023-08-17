The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have the best chance of kicking off 2023 NBA Opening Night with a win, according to the early betting odds. The Nuggets have opened as 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors are laying 1.5 points against the visiting Phoenix Suns in their 2023 NBA Opening Night matchup.

It was reported last week that the 2023-2024 NBA schedule would start with a Nuggets-Lakers rematch. Five months after the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, Denver will host Los Angeles on Oct. 24 in the first game of the season.

The Suns gave the Nuggets their hardest challenge before winning the 2023 NBA Finals. Phoenix pushed Denver to six games in the second round of the playoffs, stealing Game 3 and Game 4 behind terrific individual performances by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Warriors were also eliminated in Game 6 of the second round, losing to the Lakers.

Even though Denver made quick work of Los Angeles, it wouldn't have covered a 5.5-point spread in half the series. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 108-103 in Game 2. Denver survived 40 points from LeBron James to finish off the series with a 113-111 Game 4 victory. The series opener turned into a nail-biter as the Nuggets escaped with a 132-126 victory.

The Suns-Warriors matchups from last year should have little bearing on their Opening Night contest. It will mark the first meaningful game in which Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal are teammates. Chris Paul is set to make his Warriors' debut in the contest.

The Nuggets, Suns, Warriors and Lakers have the best odds to win the West to reach the 2024 NBA Finals. Phoenix has better odds than Golden State, but the Warriors are favored at home on Opening Night.