Thursday, August 17, was 2023-24 NBA schedule release day, and we now know when and where all 30 NBA teams will play their games during the 2023-24 NBA season. Maybe more importantly to many fans, we also know which teams will be on national TV the most. And if you are a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, or Boston Celtics, do we have some good news for you!

Along with the NBA schedule release came the nationally televised game schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, which includes all the games that the league’s broadcast partners will show on ABC, TNT, NBA Network, and the ESPN family of networks.

Steph Curry and the Warriors lead the way this year with 41 nationally televised games, one more than LeBron James and the Lakers have, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Those two teams are followed by another Western Conference squad, with Kevin Durant and the Suns having 40. Finally, Jayson Tatum’s Celtics round out the top four with 35 on national TV.

On the flipside, there are several teams projected to finish at the bottom of the standings that have up to 10 times fewer games on the networks than the Warriors and Lakers.

Heading up the bottom of the national TV games list for the 2023-24 NBA season are the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers with six, the Orlando Magic with five, and the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards with four.

However, no team has fewer “national” TV games in America than the Toronto Raptors, with just three appearances next season.