The defending champion Golden State Warriors kept their repeat hopes alive Sunday afternoon, as they managed to beat the third-seeded Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of what was a highly competitive first-round series. Despite falling 0-2 early on, the Dubs managed to storm back to win three of the final four outings, which, ultimately, was capped off by a brilliant close-out performance by franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry.

Paving the way to victory, the veteran guard put on a truly historic performance that had fans, media pundits, and NBA players in complete awe.

Following the contest, Warriors big Draymond Green pushed out a regularly scheduled episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” where, during the recording, he heaped otherworldly praise upon his superstar teammate.

“The man, the myth, the legend himself, Steph Curry…[The] guy did everything. That guy is so amazing. [He’s] so incredible and after years of doing this you kind of just know when he’s got that look, you know when he’s locked in…Losing isn’t an option. There’s times where he goes in this mode where you can’t lose. You’re not going to lose…At no point throughout that game did I think we were going to lose that game…It was absolutely incredible,” Draymond Green said of Steph Curry’s performance in Game 7.

In the series-clinching victory, Stephen Curry went on to post a legendary stat line of 50 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists all while shooting 52.6% from the field and 38.9% from deep.

With their win, the Warriors will now be hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in what many expect to be a highly entertaining Western Conference Semifinals matchup.