We're back with yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards the Western Conference for this next matchup. The Golden State Warriors (36-22) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22) as both teams try to lock-in before the Playoffs. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.
The Golden State Warriors are currently last in the Pacific Division but they hold the 10-spot in the Western Conference. They've gone a lackluster 4-6 in their last 10 games and have been alternating wins and losses over the last five. They come into this one following a 111-123 home loss to the Pacers and will need to rebound here tonight.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are second in the Northwest Division and they sit just a half-game back of the leading Oklahoma City Thunder in the West. They're 6-4 over their last 10 and have won four of their last five games, including a recent 104-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They'll look to sweep the Warriors on the season series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Odds
Golden State Warriors: +4 (-106)
Moneyline: +144
Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-114)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden State Warriors are hanging onto the final play-in spot by two games over the Houston Rockets and this remaining part of their schedule will prove to be vital in securing their spot. This Warriors team knows they just need to make the postseason to have a chance at another championship, but they'll need to trudge through a tough schedule for the rest of the year that will test their resolve.
Over the last few games, the Warriors have been struggling against physical teams on the defensive end and they'll have to rely on their offense to carry them during this one. Their three-point shooting hasn't been where it needs to be and they've been severely out-rebounded during their losses. To have a chance at the upset here, the Warriors will have to lead the hustle stats and see their three-point shots fall in the second half.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
Anthony Edwards is flying through the air like a mad man and at this point, even Timberwolves fans have to be holding their breath every time he rises for another poster slam. He's quickly becoming the NBA's most electric talent and his play has directly taken this Timberwolves team in the right direction. They're neck-and-neck with the Thunder for the top spot in the East, so expect them to play hard for the remainder of the season as they try to win the best record.
The Timberwolves have one of the best defensive units in all of basketball and while they're having to make due without Karl-Anthony Towns, fan-favorite Naz Reid has stepped up in a massive way for them this season. He's having a career-year with 13 PPG and 5 RPG but most importantly, he seems to be their biggest spark plug on both ends of the floor. Look for him to stand his ground against Draymond Green as he fires this Timberwolves crowd up.
Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
This should be another fun matchup on primetime between two teams fighting for their playoff position. The Golden State Warriors are hanging on by a thread and need to finish strong if they want to make the Play-In Tournament. The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to finish strong and lock-up the number one seed in the Western Conference over OKC.
Both teams are fairly healthy heading into this matchup, but the Timberwolves have been more consistent. Golden State is struggling on the road and they haven't fared well against big teams on the glass. The Timberwolves also have two wins over the Warriors this season and will look to continue that success at home.
For our prediction, we're going to side with the Minnesota Timberwolves to get the win. Golden State will have to have a great night shooting the basketball and while they're giving it all they got, their efforts have been falling short the last few games. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are winning games behind their defense and they're finding high-percentage look in the paint. Let's roll with the Timberwolves to cover this spread at home.
Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -4 (-114)