The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.

Chicago #Whitesox manager Tony La Russa, will miss tonight’s game and undergo tests. pic.twitter.com/dfAaxqJY5J — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2022

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo will fill in as manager in La Russa’s absence. It’s believed the White Sox will update the status of La Russa prior to Wednesday’s game.

Tony La Russa is 77 years old and will turn 78 on October 4. Despite his advanced age, La Russa has mostly remained healthy outside of a case of shingles a little over a decade ago. It is not yet known exactly why the doctors ordered him away from the team for testing.

Many White Sox fans have been calling Chicago to fire La Russa. The team has massively under-performed this season. Entering play Tuesday, they sit five games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins also stand in between them. All of that is despite Chicago entering the season as large favorites to win the AL Central and had some of the best odds to win the World Series.

La Russa has had a legendary career and was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. He has the second most playoff wins among managers all-time with 70. Only Joe Torre has more with 84. La Russa is also one of only two men to win a World Series title in three different decades.

He coached the Oakland Athletics to a World Series championship in 1989. La Russa then won two World Series’ with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.