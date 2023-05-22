It is an AL Central clash as the Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Guardians. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The White Sox enter the game off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, and winners of five of their last six. Two of those wins were in dominating fashion over the Cleveland Guardians at home. Now they head to Cleveland, who has not shown up on their homefield advantage. At home this year, Cleveland is just 9-12. The Guardians were just swept by the New York Mets, including both games yesterday of a doubleheader. From the doubleheader, the Guardians immediately traveled back to Cleveland to get ready for this series.

Here are the White Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-194)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

TV: NBCSCH/BSGL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have yet to announce a starting pitcher for tonight’s game with Mike Clevinger heading to the IL. Dylan Cease may go on short rest today against a tired Guardians squad. On short rest in his career, Cease is 21-14 in 47 starts. Still, that may not be the best option, as the White Sox could look to call someone up today. This may affect lines, so keep an eye out.

If the White Sox score as they did in the first two games of their series against the Guardians last time, it may not matter who they put on the mound. They scored 15 runs in the first two games, before only scoring one run in the last game. Luis Robert Jr. was a major factor in the last series. He has just three for 12, but hit a home run, and a double while scoring twice. This month he is batting .358 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs to help lead this White Sox offense. Gavin Sheets also had a solid series against the Guardians last time. He drove in four runs in three games, while hitting two home runs. He is hitting just .236 on the month but could enjoy facing the Guardians again.

Also hoping to do damage will be Yoan Moncada. He is hitting .323 since coming back from injury on May 12th. In the last series against the Guardians, he went four for nine driving in two and scoring twice as well. In his career against Hunter Gaddis, he is batting .667 with a solo home run. He is also hitting .302 against righties this year, with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are coming off a doubleheader in which they did a great job of protecting their bullpen. The bullpen was needed for just two innings of work in the first game and was not used in the second game. That could be good news for the Guardians if their starter today does not perform. The starter today will be Hunter Gaddis. His last time out was a two-inning relief appearance in which he did not give up a hit. He has started the four prior appearances though. In those games, he has not been great. He is 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA overall, and in three of four starts, he has failed to go over five innings and give up less than three runs. His only quality start of the year came against the lowly Athletics.

Hoping to give Gaddis some run support will be Josh Naylor. Naylor leads the team in RBIs with 31 on the season, which ties him for 23rd in the majors. Like much of the Guardian’s offense, he has been in a slump as of late. He is hitting just .236 on the month, but he does have 16 RBIs. He was not a major factor in the last series against the White Sox, as he only played in one game, getting two at-bats, and getting one hit.

Steven Kwan did have some factor in the last series, as he drove in two runs for the Guardians, but overall, he has also been struggling. The hottest bat on the team may belong to Jose Ramirez. Ramirez is batting .278 on the month with a .359 on-base percentage. He also missed the series against the White Sox, but in his last six games, he has hits in five of them, including two multi-hit games.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Guardians have struggled heavily on offense as of late and will need to turn it around quickly. They could be facing a triple-A call-up today, so that may help them. Still, they need to figure out the offense quickly. On a positive note is the rested bullpen. They may need that today with Gaddis on the mound. If he does not perform, expect lots of runs to be scored in this game, and ultimately, the Guardian’s offense will not have enough to compete.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-194) and Over 9 (-105)