The Chicago White Sox have placed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list due to a right wrist inflammation injury, the team announced on Sunday. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

The White Sox added that they will make a corresponding roster move ahead of their three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians, which will kick off on Monday.

Clevinger, who reached an agreement with the White Sox on a one-year deal in November, has had a roller-coaster run in his first season with the team. He opened up the 2022 campaign on a promising note with a 3.26 ERA over his first four starts of the season. He has posted a lowly 5.46 ERA in his last five starts, although he is coming off of a potent outing in Chicago’s win over the Guardians on Wednesday in which he allowed two earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched.

Clevinger has struggled to get much going with his four-seam fastball this year, as opponents have recorded five home runs and a .297 batting average against the pitch.

Clevinger was initially slated to take the mound for Chicago in its road series opener against Cleveland on Monday. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol will have a few options to replace the veteran hurler, including rookie Jesse Scholtens, who is on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

The White Sox currently sit in fourth place in the AL Central standings with an 18-29 record.