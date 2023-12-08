Unfortunately, the web-tastic sequel which brings together both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fell just short winning the award.

Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 was nominated at The Game Awards 2023 for Game Of The Year. Unfortunately, the web-tastic sequel which brings together both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fell just short winning the award. However, we believe Spider-Man 2 deserves a re-look, and perhaps receive some consideration. Obviously, the results won't change now, but here's why we think Spider-Man 2 should have won.

Why Spider-Man 2 Should Have Won The Game Of The Year Award – TGA 2023

Catch The Game Awards tonight! https://t.co/BM1CxtmvyV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 7, 2023

Spider-Man 2 easily deserved the GOTY Award for its gameplay, story, and overall fun. Sure (Baldur's Gate III) received critical acclaim, and we don't want to downplay the hard work the development team put in. However, we'd like to take a look at what Spider-Man 2 did well, and why it at least deserved to be in the discussion.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 continues the story from the first game, released in 2018, and the 2020 Miles Morales game. Overall, the story shows the two Spider-Men working together to fight crime while still adjusting to normal life. There are so many variations of Spider-Man throughout the films and comics, which made the dynamic between both characters work well in the game.

Both Peter Parker and Miles are extremely fun to play as. Additionally, the way the story switches between both characters gives you this curious feeling about how the other Spider-Man is doing. We though after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Across the Spider-Verse that we'd feel fatigued from the concept. Instead, Spider-Man 2 offers an entertaining story that matches the films.

Spider-Man 2's gameplay brings a fun experience, easy to pick up and play. The controls feel smooth, combat feels great, and the upgrade trees don't feel unnecessary or too grindy. Just playing the game and actively exploring the city unlocks you tons of suits, gadget upgrades, and more.

Lastly, Spider-Man 2 lets you wear the original Spider-Man suit from the Sam Raimi trilogy released in the early-t0-mid 2000s. How awesome is that?

Why Spider-Man 2 Should NOT Win the GOTY Award at TGA 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards! It's an honor to be considered in a year jam-packed with incredible games! Of course, if you feel like giving our game a vote, we would certainly appreciate the support! <3 https://t.co/azfPDHI2ex — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 4, 2023

Of course, we need to mention a few shortcomings in our experience of the game.

Firstly, the Mary Jane segments felt absolutely painful to play. It was like a watered-down Last of Us experience which took me out of the story. Personally, I feel Spider-Man 2 is at its best when you play as either Peter or Miles. Spoiler alert ahead – we wished for more Venom moments instead of MJ ones, which felt bland. Overall, when playing a Spider-Man game, you should really only play as Spider-Man (or perhaps a cool villain).

The first game back in 2018 offered similar levels, but they didn't feel as long or as stretched out. Additionally, as a PS5 exclusive, it's hard to convince so many others how fun the game is. Plus, some of the characters, like the aforementioned MJ, or wanna-be vigilantes like Yuri, hamper the story due to their negative outlooks and personalities.

Lastly, a few more classic villain appearances would've helped bolster the roster of characters. Nevertheless, we enjoyed the current cast of villains in Spider-Man 2.

Verdict: Should Spider-Man 2 have won GOTY Award at TGA 2023?

We believe Spider-Man 2 definitely deserved the nomination and the award. However, we also respect the decision for the current GOTY winner.

Obviously, Spider-Man 2 lost to the critically acclaimed Baldur's Gate III. However, Baldur's Gate III technically released for Early Access in 2020. Obviously, the differences between 2020 BG3 and 2023 BG3 are tremendous. However, it just feels strange to see a game playable three years ago is eligible to receive a reward now. Imagine if an NBA player missed their first three seasons to injury somehow and won Rookie of the Year in their mid-2os.

Feels kinda weird, right?

Nevertheless, that's not to say BG3 doesn't deserve the award. Larian Studios' newest title won the award, making this argument moot. The highly anticipated title received great reviews from critics and users alike. Overall, it seemed likely from the start that it would win the award.

Overall, that wraps up our reasons on why Spider-Man 2 should have won game of the year at The Game Awards 2023. Nevertheless, it's still cool to see the latest entry even receive the nomination. And regardless of who won, we congratulate all developers who received nominations (or more) for their accomplishments. We look forward to seeing what amazing titles head our way in 2024.

Spider-Man 2 released exclusively for the PS5 on October 20th, 2023. The other GOTY nominees included Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.

