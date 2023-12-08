The game failed to win one award out of its several nominations.

Spider-Man 2 received seven nominations at the Game Awards in 2023 (TGA 2023), but failed too win a single award throughout the night. Despite the Playstation 5 exclusive launching to critical acclaim, the game failed to win one award out of its several nominations. From Game Of The Year, to Game Direction, to Narrative and beyond, Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 failed to nab a single award home.

Spider-Man 2 Didn't Win A Single Award At The Game Awards – TGA 2023

A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in several categories at @TheGameAwards this year! It's an honor to have had your support.❤️ Congrats to all the winners and nominees – you all deserve it! #BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/LT4D4sVzlS — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 8, 2023

Spider-Man 2 received nominations for the following titles:

Game of The Year – Lost to Baldur's Gate III

Best Game Direction – Lost to Alan Wake 2

Best Narrative – Lost to Alan Wake 2

Audio Design – Lost to Hi-Fi Rush

Best Performance – Lost to Neil Newbon of Baldur's Gate III

Innovation In Accessibility – Lost to Forza Motorsport

Best Action/Adventure Game – Lost To Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Additionally, Spider-Man also received a nomination for the Player's Voice award, but lost to Baldur's Gate III.

How Did Spider-Man 2 Not Win Game Of The Year? – TGA 2023?

Overall, Spider-Man 2 lost, but not for a lack of effort on Insomniac's part. It just so happened that Baldur's Gate III and Alan Wake 2 finally released, which many fans had been waiting a long time for. Essentially, the competition this year was difficult, featuring titles like BG3, AW2, Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Additionally, Spider-Man 2 launched exclusively for the PS5, making it hard to please all gamers. While Playstation fans love it, those who play solely on another system don't know much about it. However, Baldur's Gate III launched for Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even macOS. Overall, the game's accessibility made it much easier to reach a wider audience. Alan Wake 2 released on all the same platforms except macOS, increasing the pool of players.

Had Spider-Man 2 launched on a year

Regardless, Spider-Man 2 still pulled off a massive accomplishment for receiving seven different nominations. While we think it definitely did enough to deserve the GOTY award, we still think the developers should be proud for excelling in so many areas.

We just hope the next game doesn't release in 2025, or else it'll have to compete against GTA VI.

